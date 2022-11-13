Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Short Interest Up 109.4% in October

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,200 shares, a growth of 109.4% from the October 15th total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 115,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:IIM traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.40. 255,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,840. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.86 and a fifty-two week high of $17.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.73.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.0507 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIM. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,665 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,474 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 83,756 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 113,905 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 3,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chemistry Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $535,000. 15.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

