Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Short Interest Up 109.4% in October

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,200 shares, a growth of 109.4% from the October 15th total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 115,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE:IIM traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.40. 255,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,840. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.86 and a fifty-two week high of $17.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.73.
Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.0507 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust
Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (IIM)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.