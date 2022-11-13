Investcorp Credit Management BDC (ICMB) to Release Earnings on Monday

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Investcorp Credit Management BDC to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:ICMB opened at $3.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a 12-month low of $3.24 and a 12-month high of $5.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.11 million, a P/E ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 1.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. Investcorp Credit Management BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 333.33%.

Separately, TheStreet cut Investcorp Credit Management BDC from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Investcorp Credit Management BDC stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Rating) by 601.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,581 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.63% of Investcorp Credit Management BDC worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, acquisitions, market/product expansion, organic growth, refinancings and recapitalization investments. It also selectively invests in mezzanine loans/structured equity and in the equity of portfolio companies through warrants and other instruments, in most cases taking such upside participation interests as part of a broader investment relationship.

