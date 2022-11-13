Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.11.
Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ IONS opened at $43.25 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.86. The company has a current ratio of 8.18, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -360.39 and a beta of 0.55. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $25.04 and a one year high of $48.82.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ionis Pharmaceuticals
About Ionis Pharmaceuticals
Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.
