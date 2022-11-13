Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.11.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IONS opened at $43.25 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.86. The company has a current ratio of 8.18, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -360.39 and a beta of 0.55. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $25.04 and a one year high of $48.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ionis Pharmaceuticals

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 28,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

