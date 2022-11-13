Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Sold by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. cut its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the second quarter worth about $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the first quarter worth about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 63.1% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 76.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $52.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.84. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $41.67 and a 1-year high of $58.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.05 and a 200-day moving average of $50.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.15%.

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total value of $60,547.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,706,177.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,509 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $485,515.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,659,030. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total value of $60,547.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,706,177.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,884 shares of company stock valued at $655,953. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Iron Mountain to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

