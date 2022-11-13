iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Short Interest Update

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 169,500 shares, a growth of 96.9% from the October 15th total of 86,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 810,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ IUSG traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.90. The company had a trading volume of 929,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,391. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $76.95 and a 1-year high of $117.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.74.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a $0.252 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th.
Institutional Trading of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF
