iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) Stock Holdings Lowered by Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 819,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 348,069 shares during the quarter. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 1.7% of Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.42% of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $60,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15.7% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 79,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,030,000 after acquiring an additional 10,823 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 4,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 59.4% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 2,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Finally, SFI Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 53,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares during the period.

Get iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

HYG opened at $74.45 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $70.40 and a 1-year high of $87.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.35.

About iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.