iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Sold by Nottingham Advisors Inc.

Nottingham Advisors Inc. cut its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 723,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216,717 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF accounts for about 8.3% of Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $61,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 7,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 16,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 39,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,325,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 15,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

ACWI traded up $1.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.59. 8,577,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,730,482. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $75.71 and a one year high of $107.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.82.

