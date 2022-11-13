iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,650,000 shares, a decline of 39.6% from the October 15th total of 4,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,571,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EUFN. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 511.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 175.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period.

EUFN traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.95. 1,517,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,199,847. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $13.54 and a 1-year high of $21.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.84.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

