iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Purchased by German American Bancorp Inc.

German American Bancorp Inc. raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 1.6% of German American Bancorp Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $9,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 105,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,171,000 after purchasing an additional 7,884 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 8,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 249.8% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 223,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,780,000 after buying an additional 159,667 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Portfolios Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 6,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $103.84 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.35 and a 52-week high of $116.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.51.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

