iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Holdings Lowered by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,474 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 792,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,174. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.26. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $74.75 and a one year high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

