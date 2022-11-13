iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,909 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 5.2% of Nwam LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $56,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.4% during the second quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 18,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after buying an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter. Truadvice LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 15,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,537,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of IVV stock traded up $3.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $400.17. The stock had a trading volume of 3,746,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,470,601. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $380.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $394.23. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.