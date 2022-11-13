iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 302,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,582 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 4.2% of Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $27,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $868,000. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $15,127,000. Capital Advantage Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 161,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,405,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Anson Capital Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Anson Capital Inc. now owns 44,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 18,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $100.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.41. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $86.40 and a one year high of $120.29.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.