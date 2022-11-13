iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Bridgeworth LLC

Bridgeworth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 271,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,682 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 7.2% of Bridgeworth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Bridgeworth LLC owned 0.10% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $30,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 13.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 9,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $107.09. 2,465,817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,047,007. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.63 and a 52 week high of $130.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.08.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

