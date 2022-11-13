Israel Discount Bank of New York Raises Stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Israel Discount Bank of New York lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,392 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 3.4% of Israel Discount Bank of New York’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Israel Discount Bank of New York’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEI. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 515.4% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.9% during the first quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 122.4% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $114.85. 762,321 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,716,953. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.65. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $112.26 and a 12 month high of $129.80.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.173 per share. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

