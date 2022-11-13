Itau BBA Securities Downgrades Bmo Us High Divid Covered Call (OTCMKTS:BZWHF) to Market Perform

Bmo Us High Divid Covered Call (OTCMKTS:BZWHF – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Itau BBA Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Bmo Us High Divid Covered Call from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

BZWHF opened at $21.94 on Friday.

