J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPF) Downgraded by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt lowered shares of J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPF – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on J D Wetherspoon from GBX 1,050 ($12.09) to GBX 580 ($6.68) in a report on Friday, July 29th.

J D Wetherspoon Stock Performance

JDWPF opened at $5.91 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.65. J D Wetherspoon has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $6.02.

About J D Wetherspoon

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 852 pubs. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

