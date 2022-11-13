Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.17

Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.17 and traded as low as $0.13. Jaguar Health shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 6,153,101 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jaguar Health in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Jaguar Health Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jaguar Health

Jaguar Health ( NASDAQ:JAGX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.10. Jaguar Health had a negative net margin of 652.35% and a negative return on equity of 486.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Jaguar Health, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Jaguar Health by 152.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 321,795 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Jaguar Health by 76.1% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 229,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 99,073 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jaguar Health by 153.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 33,148 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jaguar Health in the first quarter valued at about $1,079,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jaguar Health in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jaguar Health

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic, and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.

