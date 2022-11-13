James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on JHX. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of James Hardie Industries from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of James Hardie Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of James Hardie Industries in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They set a buy rating and a $29.80 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $29.80.

Get James Hardie Industries alerts:

James Hardie Industries Price Performance

JHX stock opened at $20.22 on Thursday. James Hardie Industries has a 12 month low of $17.86 and a 12 month high of $41.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.14 and a 200-day moving average of $23.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

James Hardie Industries ( NYSE:JHX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The construction company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 50.36%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that James Hardie Industries will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 24.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 971,375 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,312,000 after acquiring an additional 190,866 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 27.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,163 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,081,000 after buying an additional 60,336 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 13.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 254,158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,576,000 after buying an additional 31,053 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 2.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 205,772 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,514,000 after buying an additional 4,845 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 0.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 120,199 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,619,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. 1.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

James Hardie Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for James Hardie Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Hardie Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.