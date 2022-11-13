Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) PT Lowered to $34.00 at Piper Sandler

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays upgraded Jamf to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Craig Hallum cut Jamf from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Jamf from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th.

Get Jamf alerts:

Jamf Price Performance

NASDAQ:JAMF opened at $23.58 on Thursday. Jamf has a 52 week low of $19.19 and a 52 week high of $40.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.70.

Jamf Company Profile

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a software solution for educators; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies to eliminate shadow IT and block risky content and manage data consumption with real-time analytics and granular reporting; and Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; and Jamf Private Access, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.