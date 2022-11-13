Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 80,000 shares, an increase of 78.6% from the October 15th total of 44,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Jasper Therapeutics Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:JSPR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.67. 69,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,781. Jasper Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $10.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.96 and a 200 day moving average of $1.92.

Get Jasper Therapeutics alerts:

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29). As a group, research analysts forecast that Jasper Therapeutics will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jasper Therapeutics

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JSPR. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Jasper Therapeutics by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 11,132 shares during the last quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC bought a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Jasper Therapeutics by 3,294.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 188,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 182,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Jasper Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

About Jasper Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. It focuses on the development and commercialization of conditioning agents and stem cell engineering to allow expanded use of stem cell transplantation and ex vivo gene therapy, a technique in which genetic manipulation of cells is performed outside the body prior to transplantation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jasper Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jasper Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.