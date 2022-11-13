Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€38.00” Price Target for Evotec (ETR:EVT)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €38.00 ($38.00) price target on Evotec (ETR:EVT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on EVT. Morgan Stanley set a €32.00 ($32.00) price target on shares of Evotec in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €35.00 ($35.00) price objective on shares of Evotec in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €26.00 ($26.00) price objective on shares of Evotec in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €38.00 ($38.00) price objective on shares of Evotec in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Evotec Stock Up 3.9 %

ETR EVT opened at €18.88 ($18.88) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.88. Evotec has a 1-year low of €16.18 ($16.18) and a 1-year high of €45.30 ($45.30). The company has a 50 day moving average of €19.02 and a 200-day moving average of €22.67. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 471.88.

Evotec Company Profile

Evotec SE operates as drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as diabetes and complications of diabetes, fibrosis, infectious diseases, CNS diseases, oncology, pain and inflammation, immunology, rare diseases, respiratory diseases, and women's health.

