JMP Securities Cuts Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Price Target to $110.00

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by JMP Securities from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

Walker & Dunlop Stock Performance

WD opened at $85.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.04. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.25. Walker & Dunlop has a 1 year low of $75.33 and a 1 year high of $156.77.

Walker & Dunlop Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Walker & Dunlop

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is 31.79%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WD. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 203.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 5,066.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 117.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.