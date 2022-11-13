JMP Securities Lowers TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) Price Target to $15.00

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by JMP Securities from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TPVG. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $14.50 to $13.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $16.00 to $14.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. TheStreet downgraded TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.33.

TPVG stock opened at $13.25 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.24. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a twelve month low of $10.41 and a twelve month high of $19.25. The company has a market capitalization of $467.46 million, a P/E ratio of 73.62 and a beta of 1.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.17%. This is an increase from TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 800.04%.

In other TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC news, CFO Christopher M. Mathieu bought 10,000 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.34 per share, with a total value of $133,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at $473,570. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPVG. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 3,755.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 480,955 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,127,000 after buying an additional 468,481 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 722,692 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,618,000 after purchasing an additional 249,437 shares in the last quarter. Farmer Steven Patrick purchased a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,406,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 3rd quarter worth about $443,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 473,033 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,137,000 after purchasing an additional 39,649 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

