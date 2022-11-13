JMP Securities Trims International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Target Price to $26.00

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JMP Securities from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BTIG Research boosted their price target on International Money Express to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of International Money Express from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

International Money Express Price Performance

Shares of International Money Express stock opened at $20.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $760.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.51. International Money Express has a 52 week low of $14.66 and a 52 week high of $27.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Money Express

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Money Express

In other news, Director Adam P. Godfrey sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $553,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,824,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,918,914.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, COO Joseph Aguilar sold 25,000 shares of International Money Express stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $627,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 35,396 shares in the company, valued at $888,439.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Adam P. Godfrey sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $553,740.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,824,351 shares in the company, valued at $45,918,914.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 51,117 shares of company stock worth $1,284,206 in the last quarter. 15.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMXI. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Money Express during the first quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in International Money Express during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in International Money Express in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in International Money Express in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of International Money Express during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.35% of the company’s stock.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

