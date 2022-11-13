JMP Securities Trims International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Target Price to $26.00

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JMP Securities from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BTIG Research boosted their price target on International Money Express to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of International Money Express from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th.
Shares of International Money Express stock opened at $20.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $760.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.51. International Money Express has a 52 week low of $14.66 and a 52 week high of $27.81.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMXI. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Money Express during the first quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in International Money Express during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in International Money Express in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in International Money Express in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of International Money Express during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.35% of the company’s stock.
International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.
