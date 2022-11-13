JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) to Neutral

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on LUNMF. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$7.75 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from SEK 65 to SEK 60 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.21.

Lundin Mining Price Performance

Shares of LUNMF opened at $6.20 on Friday. Lundin Mining has a 1-year low of $4.54 and a 1-year high of $11.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.23 and a 200 day moving average of $6.29.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining ( OTCMKTS:LUNMF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). Lundin Mining had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $648.50 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

