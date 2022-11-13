Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at Truist Financial

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 73.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Karat Packaging Stock Performance

Shares of KRT opened at $14.44 on Friday. Karat Packaging has a 1 year low of $13.10 and a 1 year high of $22.39. The company has a market cap of $286.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 3.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.20 and a 200-day moving average of $17.72.

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). Karat Packaging had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $114.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.51 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Karat Packaging will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Karat Packaging

In related news, COO Joanne Tzu Jung Wang sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.21, for a total value of $206,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,679.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, VP Marvin Cheng sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total value of $36,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,750,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,326,647.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Joanne Tzu Jung Wang sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.21, for a total transaction of $206,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,679.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 18,521 shares of company stock valued at $325,950 over the last 90 days. 71.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Karat Packaging in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Karat Packaging in the 1st quarter valued at about $334,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Karat Packaging by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Karat Packaging by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 30,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 6,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Karat Packaging by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. 21.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Karat Packaging Company Profile

Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based, and other compostable forms used in various restaurant and foodservice settings. It provides food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves, and other products under the Karat Earth brand.

