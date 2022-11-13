Keep Network (KEEP) 24 Hour Volume Hits $275,258.39

Keep Network (KEEP) traded down 13.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. Keep Network has a market cap of $62.09 million and approximately $275,258.39 worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Keep Network has traded down 45.5% against the dollar. One Keep Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0721 or 0.00000441 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002569 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000278 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000345 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $94.89 or 0.00575829 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000274 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,942.70 or 0.29993975 BTC.
- Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000083 BTC.
About Keep Network
Keep Network launched on August 2nd, 2017. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 tokens and its circulating supply is 860,762,270 tokens. The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/keepnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. Keep Network’s official website is keep.network.
