KeyCorp Lowers Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) Price Target to $5.00

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by KeyCorp from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Harvard Bioscience in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company.
Harvard Bioscience Stock Performance
Harvard Bioscience stock opened at $2.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Harvard Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $8.12.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harvard Bioscience during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,920 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Harvard Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Harvard Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 68.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,989 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 4,869 shares in the last quarter. 71.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Harvard Bioscience Company Profile
Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development in the United States and internationally. The company offers cellular and molecular technology instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue and organ-based lab research, including surgical products, infusion systems, and behavior research systems; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.
