KeyCorp Lowers Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Price Target to $5.00

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by KeyCorp from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

RSKD has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Riskified from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Riskified from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Riskified from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Riskified from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $7.50.

Riskified Price Performance

NYSE:RSKD opened at $5.89 on Thursday. Riskified has a 1 year low of $3.43 and a 1 year high of $19.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.34 and a 200-day moving average of $4.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Riskified

Riskified ( NYSE:RSKD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. Riskified had a negative return on equity of 21.64% and a negative net margin of 45.76%. The company had revenue of $59.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.41) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Riskified will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RSKD. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Riskified during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Riskified during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Riskified by 33.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 5,485 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Riskified during the first quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Riskified by 11.3% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. 26.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Riskified Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Riskified Ltd. operates an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; Deco and PSD2, a optimize products that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.

Featured Stories

