KeyCorp Trims Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Target Price to $10.00

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by KeyCorp from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on MQ. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $7.25 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Marqeta from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Marqeta from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Marqeta from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Marqeta from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marqeta currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $11.61.
Marqeta Stock Performance
MQ stock opened at $7.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.48. Marqeta has a 52 week low of $6.05 and a 52 week high of $26.84.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marqeta
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Marqeta by 349.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,142,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,050,000 after buying an additional 28,882,196 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Marqeta by 87.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,582,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,028,000 after buying an additional 7,280,853 shares in the last quarter. Visa Inc. acquired a new stake in Marqeta during the first quarter worth $137,389,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Marqeta by 2.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,774,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,164,000 after buying an additional 186,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Marqeta by 785.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,385,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,004,000 after buying an additional 7,438,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.
About Marqeta
Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.
