Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by Redmond Asset Management LLC

Redmond Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,068 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,348,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,214,409,000 after acquiring an additional 153,857 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,230,643 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,879,895,000 after acquiring an additional 334,181 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 5.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,990,045 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $630,307,000 after acquiring an additional 212,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 6.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,750,543 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $434,503,000 after acquiring an additional 162,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 42.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,494,603 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $236,101,000 after acquiring an additional 445,846 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of KEYS opened at $172.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $30.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $164.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.35. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.93 and a 12-month high of $209.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 32.13%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KEYS shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $151.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.14.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP John Page sold 6,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.48, for a total value of $1,115,826.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,236,817.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

