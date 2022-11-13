KickToken Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $898,015.70 (KICK)

KickToken (KICK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. During the last seven days, KickToken has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. KickToken has a market cap of $898,015.70 and approximately $177,779.13 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KickToken token can now be bought for about $0.0073 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,545.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00010109 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00008260 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00049130 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00043447 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005937 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00021112 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.43 or 0.00244377 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000125 BTC.

KickToken Token Profile

KickToken (KICK) is a token. It launched on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 122,644,091 tokens. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom. The official website for KickToken is kickex.com. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem.

Buying and Selling KickToken

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 122,644,091.42434552. The last known price of KickToken is 0.00723616 USD and is up 0.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $182,711.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

