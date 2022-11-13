Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV trimmed its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 50.0% in the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 53.2% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. 74.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $117.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.38.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of KMB stock opened at $127.45 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.74 and a fifty-two week high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.40.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.11). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.21% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.