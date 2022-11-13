Kin Reaches Market Cap of $18.06 Million (KIN)

Kin (KIN) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 13th. Kin has a market cap of $18.06 million and approximately $305,072.55 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Kin has traded down 23.8% against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002538 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000281 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000349 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00010208 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $96.32 or 0.00581435 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000273 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,020.74 or 0.30306510 BTC.
About Kin
Kin (CRYPTO:KIN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 9,999,999,195,053 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,002,205,856,150 tokens. Kin’s official message board is kin.org/news. The Reddit community for Kin is https://reddit.com/r/kin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kin is www.kin.org. Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Kin
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Kin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.