Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Upgraded to Buy by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $25.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $22.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE:KRG opened at $21.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Kite Realty Group Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.42 and a fifty-two week high of $23.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.37. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of -37.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -151.72%.

In other Kite Realty Group Trust news, Director Gerald M. Gorski sold 11,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $224,824.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,791.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 7,854.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.73% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

