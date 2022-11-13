KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.08

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.08 and traded as low as $11.35. KKR Income Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $11.35, with a volume of 141,753 shares changing hands.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.41 and a 200 day moving average of $12.06.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.

Institutional Trading of KKR Income Opportunities Fund

About KKR Income Opportunities Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in KKR Income Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Matisse Capital acquired a new stake in KKR Income Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in KKR Income Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $144,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in KKR Income Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in KKR Income Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

