Komodo (KMD) Price Tops $0.19 on Major Exchanges

Komodo (KMD) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 13th. In the last seven days, Komodo has traded 26.8% lower against the US dollar. Komodo has a market capitalization of $25.13 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00001140 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.14 or 0.00245234 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00088402 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00062734 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00003450 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000220 BTC.

About Komodo

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,586,722 coins and its circulating supply is 134,664,412 coins. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

