Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) Short Interest Update

Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700,000 shares, a drop of 24.1% from the October 15th total of 2,240,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 442,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kopin in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Kopin Trading Up 14.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ KOPN traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 804,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,592. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.29. Kopin has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $6.65.
About Kopin
Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells microdisplays, subassemblies, head-mounted and hand-held systems, and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kopin (KOPN)
