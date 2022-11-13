Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) Short Interest Update

Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700,000 shares, a drop of 24.1% from the October 15th total of 2,240,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 442,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kopin in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ KOPN traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 804,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,592. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.29. Kopin has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $6.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KOPN. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kopin by 15.1% in the third quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 28,600 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its stake in Kopin by 11.6% in the third quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 660,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 68,800 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Kopin by 120.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 105,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 57,900 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kopin by 1,292.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 174,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 161,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Kopin by 86.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,863,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 865,051 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.44% of the company’s stock.

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells microdisplays, subassemblies, head-mounted and hand-held systems, and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally.

