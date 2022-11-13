Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) PT Lowered to $25.00 at Craig Hallum

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Craig Hallum from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

KRNT has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Kornit Digital from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Kornit Digital from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Kornit Digital from $48.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRNT opened at $28.83 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.38. Kornit Digital has a 12-month low of $20.40 and a 12-month high of $181.38.

Kornit Digital ( NASDAQ:KRNT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $62.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.00 million. Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 4.41% and a negative net margin of 14.45%. Kornit Digital’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Kornit Digital will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Kornit Digital by 30.0% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,212,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,105,000 after buying an additional 971,439 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 72.4% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,273,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,250 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 7.7% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,306,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,711,000 after acquiring an additional 165,653 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Kornit Digital by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,823,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,819,000 after purchasing an additional 87,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in Kornit Digital by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,617,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,072,000 after purchasing an additional 527,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

