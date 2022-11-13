KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) Lifted to “Buy” at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $4.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $3.00.
Separately, Piper Sandler raised shares of KORU Medical Systems from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Thursday.
KORU Medical Systems Stock Up 10.0 %
KORU Medical Systems stock opened at $2.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.37. KORU Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $3.96.
KORU Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. It offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing.
