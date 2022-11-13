KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) Upgraded at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $4.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $3.00.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of KORU Medical Systems from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of KORU Medical Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday.
KORU Medical Systems Stock Performance
NASDAQ:KRMD opened at $2.97 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.35 and its 200 day moving average is $2.37. KORU Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $3.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 5.40.
About KORU Medical Systems
KORU Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. It offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing.
