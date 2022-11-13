KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) Upgraded at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $4.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $3.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of KORU Medical Systems from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of KORU Medical Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday.

KORU Medical Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KRMD opened at $2.97 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.35 and its 200 day moving average is $2.37. KORU Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $3.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 5.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KORU Medical Systems

About KORU Medical Systems

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRMD. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its stake in KORU Medical Systems by 10.6% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 6,099,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,445,000 after purchasing an additional 585,714 shares during the period. Archon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KORU Medical Systems by 3.3% in the first quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,949,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,437,000 after purchasing an additional 93,424 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC increased its stake in KORU Medical Systems by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 761,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after buying an additional 240,888 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lifted its holdings in KORU Medical Systems by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 672,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after buying an additional 74,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in KORU Medical Systems by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 294,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 21,157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.71% of the company’s stock.

KORU Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. It offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing.

