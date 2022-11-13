K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) Stock Rating Lowered by Scotiabank

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KPLUY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft from €44.50 ($44.50) to €38.00 ($38.00) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft from €26.50 ($26.50) to €24.00 ($24.00) in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Societe Generale lifted their price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft from €16.00 ($16.00) to €23.00 ($23.00) in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.16.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of KPLUY stock opened at $11.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.90. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $8.20 and a 52 week high of $19.26.

About K+S Aktiengesellschaft

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community segments worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, and Industry+ segments. The Agriculture segment offers potassium chloride for important crops, such as cereals, corn, rice, and soybeans; and fertilizer specialties that are used for crops for magnesium and sulfur, including rapeseed or potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus fruits, grapes, or vegetables.

