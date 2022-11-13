Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE:KUKE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE:KUKE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 73,300 shares, a growth of 86.0% from the October 15th total of 39,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 233,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kuke Music stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE:KUKE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.08% of Kuke Music as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kuke Music Trading Up 10.1 %

Shares of KUKE traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.60. 52,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,155. Kuke Music has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.59 and a 200-day moving average of $1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.74 million, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.35.

About Kuke Music

Kuke Music ( NYSE:KUKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.13 million during the quarter. Kuke Music had a negative net margin of 13.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.90%.

Kuke Music Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides classical music licensing, subscription, and education services in China. It operates through two segments, Subscription, Licensing and Smart Music Learning Business; and Music Events and Performances Business. The Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business segment distributes commercial copyrights and offers music education solutions.

