Kusama Trading Down 37% Over Last Week (KSM)

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. Kusama has a market cap of $204.30 million and approximately $18.65 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kusama coin can currently be bought for about $23.76 or 0.00144195 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Kusama has traded 37% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kusama Coin Profile

Kusama was first traded on July 16th, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,597,992 coins. Kusama’s official website is kusama.network. The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kusama Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Self-described as “Polkadot's wild cousin,” Kusama is an experimental blockchain platform that is designed to provide a massively interoperable and scalable framework for developers. Kusama is built on Substrate — a blockchain building kit developed by Parity Technologies. Kusama has almost the same codebase as Polkadot — one of the most successful interoperable blockchains.By deploying on Kusama, fast-paced projects gain access to a highly scalable, interoperable sharded network, with features that are not yet available on Polkadot. To that end, Kusama describes itself as a “canary network.” The platform is designed to provide a testbed for developers looking to innovate and deploy their own blockchain and can be used as a preparatory network before launching on Polkadot — though many projects opt to stick with Kusama for their final product. Kusama benefits from a low barrier to entry for deploying parachains, low bond requirements for validators, and is most commonly used by early-stage startups and for experimentation.”

