L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Short Interest Update

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a decline of 24.4% from the October 15th total of 27,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

L.B. Foster Price Performance

FSTR stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $12.68. 12,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,752. L.B. Foster has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $17.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.51.

Get L.B. Foster alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of L.B. Foster from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of L.B. Foster in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On L.B. Foster

In related news, CFO William M. Thalman acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.36 per share, with a total value of $37,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 27,723 shares in the company, valued at $342,656.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in L.B. Foster by 72.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 22,076 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in L.B. Foster by 98.8% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 71,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 35,360 shares during the period. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA grew its stake in L.B. Foster by 9.4% during the third quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 436,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,259,000 after buying an additional 37,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

L.B. Foster Company Profile

(Get Rating)

L.B. Foster Company provides engineered and manufactured products and services for the building and infrastructure projects worldwide. The company's Rail, Technologies, and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes and anchors, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and manufactures insulated rail joints and related accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for L.B. Foster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L.B. Foster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.