L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,650,000 shares, an increase of 33.2% from the October 15th total of 1,990,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP James P. Girard sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.38, for a total transaction of $1,146,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,638,690.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,143 shares in the company, valued at $2,914,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP James P. Girard sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.38, for a total value of $1,146,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,638,690.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,478 shares of company stock worth $12,619,358 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On L3Harris Technologies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 83.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of LHX traded down $14.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $224.75. The stock had a trading volume of 3,025,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,372. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.36. The firm has a market cap of $42.79 billion, a PE ratio of 39.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.75. L3Harris Technologies has a one year low of $200.71 and a one year high of $279.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Raymond James downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Argus cut L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $269.42.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

