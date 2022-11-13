L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Price Target Cut to €163.00

L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Barclays from €164.00 ($164.00) to €163.00 ($163.00) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on AIQUY. UBS Group increased their target price on L’Air Liquide from €144.00 ($144.00) to €148.00 ($148.00) in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of L’Air Liquide from €160.00 ($160.00) to €146.00 ($146.00) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of L’Air Liquide from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of L’Air Liquide from €135.00 ($135.00) to €137.00 ($137.00) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.52.
L’Air Liquide Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of AIQUY stock opened at $27.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.67. L’Air Liquide has a 1-year low of $22.09 and a 1-year high of $32.99.
About L’Air Liquide
L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy sectors; and gases, application equipment, and associated services to the materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and craftsmen and retail sectors.
