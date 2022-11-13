L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Price Target Cut to €163.00

L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Barclays from €164.00 ($164.00) to €163.00 ($163.00) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on AIQUY. UBS Group increased their target price on L’Air Liquide from €144.00 ($144.00) to €148.00 ($148.00) in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of L’Air Liquide from €160.00 ($160.00) to €146.00 ($146.00) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of L’Air Liquide from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of L’Air Liquide from €135.00 ($135.00) to €137.00 ($137.00) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.52.

Get L'Air Liquide alerts:

L’Air Liquide Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of AIQUY stock opened at $27.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.67. L’Air Liquide has a 1-year low of $22.09 and a 1-year high of $32.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On L’Air Liquide

About L’Air Liquide

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 69.6% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 26,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 10,986 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in L’Air Liquide by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 6,496 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in L’Air Liquide by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of L’Air Liquide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of L’Air Liquide during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,052,000. 0.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy sectors; and gases, application equipment, and associated services to the materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and craftsmen and retail sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for L'Air Liquide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Air Liquide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.