Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) Short Interest Update

Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 133,700 shares, a growth of 118.8% from the October 15th total of 61,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 257,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.69, for a total value of $207,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,975,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,743,248.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Landos Biopharma

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Landos Biopharma by 10.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 49,880 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Landos Biopharma by 99.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 340,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 169,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Landos Biopharma by 80.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 25,096 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Landos Biopharma by 119.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 23,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landos Biopharma in the third quarter valued at $55,000. 63.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Landos Biopharma Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Landos Biopharma from $16.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James lowered Landos Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.13.

Shares of LABP remained flat at $0.27 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 298,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,048. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.75. Landos Biopharma has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $15.00.

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Landos Biopharma will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Landos Biopharma

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate in development include omilancor, a gut-restricted oral therapeutic candidate that targets lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and eosinophilic esophagitis; NX-13, a gut-restricted oral therapeutic that targets NOD-like receptor X1 (NOD-like), a mitochondria-associated receptor associated with the modulation of inflammatory cytokines for UC and CD; and LABP-104, an orally-active and systemically bioavailable small molecule therapeutic candidate that targets LANCL2 agonist for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

