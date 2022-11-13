Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) Short Interest Update

Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 133,700 shares, a growth of 118.8% from the October 15th total of 61,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 257,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.
In related news, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.69, for a total value of $207,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,975,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,743,248.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Landos Biopharma by 10.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 49,880 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Landos Biopharma by 99.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 340,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 169,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Landos Biopharma by 80.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 25,096 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Landos Biopharma by 119.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 23,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landos Biopharma in the third quarter valued at $55,000. 63.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of LABP remained flat at $0.27 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 298,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,048. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.75. Landos Biopharma has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $15.00.
Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Landos Biopharma will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate in development include omilancor, a gut-restricted oral therapeutic candidate that targets lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and eosinophilic esophagitis; NX-13, a gut-restricted oral therapeutic that targets NOD-like receptor X1 (NOD-like), a mitochondria-associated receptor associated with the modulation of inflammatory cytokines for UC and CD; and LABP-104, an orally-active and systemically bioavailable small molecule therapeutic candidate that targets LANCL2 agonist for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).
