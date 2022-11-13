Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 20,125 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 692,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,125 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.33% of Flowers Foods worth $18,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Flowers Foods in the second quarter worth $48,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Flowers Foods during the second quarter valued at $104,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Flowers Foods during the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Flowers Foods during the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Flowers Foods during the second quarter valued at about $204,000. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flowers Foods Price Performance

Shares of Flowers Foods stock opened at $26.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.60 and a 200 day moving average of $26.74. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.15 and a 12 month high of $29.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Flowers Foods Dividend Announcement

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 4.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is currently 86.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Thomas Caldecot Chubb III acquired 3,000 shares of Flowers Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.50 per share, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,902.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Flowers Foods news, CEO Ryals Mcmullian sold 143,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $4,000,269.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,781,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,830,792.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Caldecot Chubb III bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.50 per share, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,902.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Flowers Foods Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

Further Reading

