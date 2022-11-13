LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) Given a €92.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €92.00 ($92.00) target price on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LEG. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €70.00 ($70.00) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group set a €85.00 ($85.00) price target on LEG Immobilien in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €90.00 ($90.00) price target on LEG Immobilien in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €118.00 ($118.00) price target on LEG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €112.20 ($112.20) price target on LEG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

LEG Immobilien Stock Performance

Shares of FRA:LEG opened at €67.80 ($67.80) on Wednesday. LEG Immobilien has a 52-week low of €75.17 ($75.17) and a 52-week high of €98.50 ($98.50). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €64.53 and a 200-day moving average price of €79.12.

LEG Immobilien Company Profile

LEG Immobilien AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat.

